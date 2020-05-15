Vocalo Radio

Ric Wilson talks “They Call Me Disco” Ep with Terrace Martin

Written by on May 15, 2020

Ric Wilson Interview On Vocalo Radio

Our midday host Bekoe caught up with Chicago music sensation Ric Wilson also known as Disco Ric, to speak on touring with Chicago’s on Drama Duo before the coronavirus pandemic took place, his introduction to Disco music, as well as how he and Grammy Award Winning Producer Terrace Martin, collaborated on their latest EP “They Call Me Disco.”

Watch Full Interview Below.

As you watch above, you’ll learn more about how Ric Wilson turned his room into a certified studio in which he recorded 3 of his last 4 projects.  Ric also discussed how in order to become a successful artist you’ll need, grind, hustle, and plenty of preparation. Ric Wilson’s latest E.P “They Call Me Disco” executively produced by Terrace Martin is out.

