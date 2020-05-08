Ric Wilson Does A Little Dance, Gives A Little Love With “Move Like This”

The Chicago artist is weaving retro funk sounds with smart rapping and poignant lyrics to bring us his most polished EP to date.

Everyone (including us) is waiting for Ric Wilson’s big break. Coming out as one of the most innovative and creative artists of the Chicago scene, it’s only a matter of time until he becomes a household name. His new EP “They Call Me Disco,” a collaboration with LA-based producer Terrace Martin, is just the kind of work to elevate Wilson to the national stage.

“They Call Me Disco” has Wilson moving away from the traditional trap beats and flows of modern hip-hop, opting instead for complex harmonies and free-flowing raps, all backed by retro-inspired arrangements. As its name suggests, the EP often evokes feelings of funk and disco, keeping Wilson’s artistry fresh and exciting. No beat is wasted. A place for everything and everything in its place.

Hand-in-hand with the new EP, the music video for its standout track “Move Like This” was released. Filmed in Wilson’s Chicago and featuring his friends, “Move Like This” keeps an energetic and optimistic power throughout its four-minute runtime, exactly what the world needs during this pandemic. The video also reflects what we as listeners should expect from the rest of the EP, namely Wilson’s velvet voice and easy groove.

A feel-good track like “Move Like This” is bound to be on repeat for the upcoming summer months; the perfect song to stick in your head for months to come. Much like this song, Ric Wilson has found a permanent place in our minds.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens