Happy Public Radio Music Day! To celebrate, we’re spotlighting Ric Wilson’s performance for Chicago Public Media’s annual gala.

Chicago Public Media’s 2021 gala theme was “Your City, Your Story,” and highlighted Vocalo-curated musical acts, WBEZ editorial initiatives, public media personalities and more. Ric Wilson’s music embodies this theme as Chicago has always been central to his work. His hit “Chicago Bae” emanates the funky joy of Chicago summertime while tracks like “Everybody Red In The Face” touch on trauma caused by gun violence and police brutality.

An outspoken advocate for the vulnerable in his community, Wilson’s understanding of the city is nuanced and dedicated to positive change. His activism took him to Geneva, Switzerland in 2014 with a delegation from We Charge Genocide, where he spoke out against Chicago police violence before the United Nations Committee Against Torture. He is also an outspoken supporter of Brave Space Alliance, the first Black-led, trans-led LQBTQ+ center on Chicago’s South Side, demanding Twitter donate $5,000 to the organization when his tweet about the liberation of Black trans women was displayed on a Chicago billboard in July 2020.

Wilson performed two songs, “We Love Us” and “Everybody Red In The Face,” with support from Sam Veren on trumpet, Chris Sanchez on conga and Lucas G. on the guitar. The performance, produced by Windy City Indie, was filmed amid the red brick and green foliage of Cobbler Square Lofts in Old Town and premiered on Oct. 20 at the gala.

Check out Ric Wilson’s 2020 interview with Vocalo mornings host Bekoe.

By Erik Anderson

More from Vocalo: