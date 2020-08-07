Ric Wilson’s “Chicago Bae” Video Is An Animated Dream World …

With a music video full of sincerity and animated charm, Ric Wilson reminds us to stay positive.

Earlier in the year, the Chicago “disco-rap” artist teamed up with Grammy Award winning producer Terrace Martin to release EP They Call Me Disco. Releasing in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic, the EP provided release and comfort – fighting our ongoing stress with relaxed, groovy, funk-inspired retro beats. The pandemic has not stopped Wilson from continuing diligent creative work, releasing a single last month and continuing to produce music videos for They Call Me Disco.

“Chicago Bae” is now the fourth music video produced since the EP’s mid-May drop; the latest in a string of music videos that started with the release of “Move Like This.”

Creativity and outside the box thinking are the name of the game on “Chicago Bae”. The music video opens with phone footage of Wilson, Martin and BJ The Chicago Kid working on the track in their respective homes. The video gradually introduces animation by Win Homer, and the video becomes a completely animated dreamscape by song’s end. It’s a refreshingly bright treat, and further evidence of Wilson’s brilliance.

Watch the music video for “Chicago Bae” below …

Written by Luis Mejía Ahrens