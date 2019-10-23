Rhythm Lab Celebrates “Starts Again” By Tawiah

This week’s Rhythm Lab Radio features new music from Anderson .Paak’s band The Free Nationals, Sudan Archives, the production duo TNGHT, Waajeed, and more.

The legendary “Barefoot Diva,” Cesaria Evora kicked off the show with a remix of “Angola” produced by Pepe Bradock followed by Canada’s The SoulJazz Orchestra.

Then Rhythm Lab dropped a brand new song from Kendrick Lamar collaborator and GRAMMY award-winning musician and producer Anna Wise and her new album “As I Were Forever.” Rhythm Lab played the track “Count My Blessings” featuring Denzel Curry.

Then the Lab dipped down south to Atlanta for the 2013 single “Slippin” from singer Bosco, who has featured music on the HBO show “Insecure.” She currently runs the creative agency SLUG.

Then Rhythm Lab played “Rain,” the first of two songs Rhythm Lab featured from Nicole Bus’ Roc Nation debut album “Kairos.” Nicole Bus had a big hit with her debut single “You,” which featured a sample of Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M” and was a tribute to black men.

Producer Dan Snaith aka Caribou returned with “Home,” which features a sample of a Gloria Barnes’ song of the same name. This is Caribou’s first release since 2014.

Then Rhythm Lab played a new track from the highly anticipated debut album “Athena” from violinist, singer, songwriter and producer Sudan Archives. We shared the genre-bending tune “Glorious.”

Then Rhythm Lab featured an artist since the beginning of the Rhythm Lab Radio in 2005. Her name is Tawiah and she just dropped her debut album “Starts Again.” This UK singer has collaborated with everyone from Cinematic Orchestra, Blood Orange, Mark Ronson, Kindness, Cee-Lo, Wiley, Zed Bias and Eric Lau. And now it is her time to shine. Definitely check out her single “Recreate.”

Check out the full playlist for this week’s show below.

HOUR 1

Cesaria Evora – “Angola (Bateau Ivre Rework by Pepe Bradock)”

The Souljazz Orchestra – “Black Orchid”

Anna Wise – “Count My Blessings” feat. Denzel Curry

Bosco – “Slippin”

Nicole Bus – “Rain”

Billy Paul – “Let The Dollar Circulate”

Steve Spacek – “Dollar”

Caribou – “Home”

Can – “Vitamin C”

Sudan Archives – “Glorious”

Abjo – “The Other Life”

Lynda Dawn – “Move”

Cassy – “Strange Relationship”

Tawiah – “Recreate”

Free Nationals & Chronixx – “Eternal Light”

Catching Flies – “Daymarks”

HOUR 2

Lizzo – “Faded”

LTJ Bukem – “Horizon (Specialist Sound Bootleg)”

Nu:Tone – “Invisible” feat. 4Hero & Natalie Williams

Waajeed – “Lotta Bounce”

Jacques Greene – “For Love”

Kraak & Smaak – “Soul Liberator” feat. Sanguita

Claudia Jones – “Drama Free Zone”

Nicole Bus – “Comfort Me”

Lloyd – “Get It Shawty(Lakim Remix)”

TNGHT – “Serpent”

Sam Binga – “AYO” feat. Redders

Amy Winehouse – “In My Bed (Bugz in The Attic Remix)”

Kllo – “Back To You”

Ego Ella May – “Underwater”

Article written by Tarik Moody.