Rhythm Lab On Why The Future of R&B is Female

This week’s episode of Rhythm Lab Radio spotlights women who are shaping the future of R&B.

The episode features music from Cleo Sol, Ari Lennox, Ama Lou, Mahalia, Fatima, Audrey, Baby Rose, Celeste, Swsh, Greentea Peng, Amber Mark, Rhi, Savannah Cristina, Hope Tala and more.

In addition to these ladies dominating R&B we featured new music from Too Many Zooz, Danny Brown, Rhi, Shigeto, Ryan Hemsworth and EARTHGANG.

Kicking off the show… one of the artists who is definitely shaping the future of R&B, Kadhja Bonet. Her blend of psychedelic soul, jazz and electronic music is one of kind and she reminds me a little of the iconic Minnie Riperton. We played her song “Mother Maybe” from one of my favorite albums from 2018 “Childqueen.”

Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch graced us with music from her new album “Fly or Die II,” which is a follow-up to her 2015 debut “Fly or Die.” Then we imported the Afro-Carribean sounds of The Bong Hop, a creation of trumpeter of Etienne Sevet. The jazz streak continues with a song from producer Shigheto’s latest project “Versions.” If you will be in Chicago on Oct. 19, you can catch Shigeto along with Chicago duo Drama at Smartbar celebrating Ghostly International’s 20th anniversary.

Just in time for Halloween, Tarik shares new music from New York’s Too Many Zooz latest project “ZombiEP.” Then went straight into “Night Drive” from Ari Lennox, an artist who is putting her own stamp on R&B. Following Ari, Rhythm Lab featured an epic tune from Holland Andrews aka Like a Villain, a NYC based vocalist, composer and performer who uses her voice in unique and amazing ways. Check out her latest album “What Makes Vulnerability Good.”

We also heard from UK singer Ama Lou, another artist who is shaping the future of R&B. Straight out of Atlanta, Tarik featured the song “In Your Arms” from Baby Rose from her latest album “To Myself.”

Finally came new music from North Carolina’s L’Orange & Chicago’s Jeremiah Jae. The track you heard was called “Dead Battery” and it came from “Complicate Your Life With Violence.” It is the follow-up to their debut album “The Night Took Us In Like Family.”

Check out the full playlist for this week’s show and then check out Radio Milwaukee’s special Spotify playlist spotlighting women who are shaping the future of R&B.

HOUR 1

Kadhja Bonet – “Mother Maybe”

Jaimie Branch – “Simple Silver Surfer”

Cleo Sol – “Why Don’t You”

Shigeto – “MCW”

The Bongo Hop – “L’Autre Quai”

Too Many Zooz – “Showdown”

Danny Brown – “uknowhatimsain”

Mourning [A] Blkstar – “Harms”

Ari Lennox – “Night Drive”

Like A Villain – “You Got It”

L’Orange & Jeremiah Jae – “Dead Battery”

Baby Rose – “In Your Arms”

Ama Lou – “Tried Up”

Celeste – “She’s My Sunshine”

HOUR 2

Rosie Lowe – “How’d You Like It”

Ama Lou – “Northside”

Fatima – “Westside”

Savannah Cristina – “What You Won’t Do”

Mahalia – “Hide Out”

Emily King – “Can’t Hold Me (Machinedrum Remix)”

Amber Mark – “Put You On (MJ Cole Remix)” feat. DRAM

Audrey – “Souffle”

Swsh – “How You Feel”

Greentea Peng – “Mr. Sun (miss da sun)”

Rhi – “Plain Jane”

Hope Tala – “Lovestained”

Danny Brown – “Theme Song”

Lapalux – “Earth”

Romare – “Rainbow (Club)”

Ryan Hemsworth – “Machine Manners”

EARTHGANG – “Swivel”

Rapsody – “Myrlie” feat. Mereba

Written by: Tarik Moody

Edited by: Seamus Doheny