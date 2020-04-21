Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Remembering Prince, Four Years Later …

Written by on April 21, 2020

dj-johnson-Qa_oMdbu1E8-unsplash.jpg

Prince was a legendary artist who continues to touch listeners across the world, even four years later. On the four-year anniversary of his passing, we take a look back at our vault, to April 21, 2016.

It was a shock to all of us here at Vocalo when Prince died. To pay tribute in the best way we knew how, we played music. Today, we continue to pay tribute by bringing you that music once again.

Four years ago we interrupted our regular broadcast to play a nearly 5 hour long tribute to one of the greatest of all time. The program included songs and mixes by DJ’s including Mass Transit and Spinello. Listen in here:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Tasha Reconciles Pain With Constants On New Single “But There’s Still The Moon”

April 21, 2020

0

Tyra D Talks Not Replying…Even When We’re Stuck At Home

April 21, 2020

0

Roy Kinsey Took Over Vocalo’s Airwaves (And Our Hearts)

April 21, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Tyra D Talks Not Replying…Even When We’re Stuck At Home

Thumbnail
Previous post

Roy Kinsey Took Over Vocalo’s Airwaves (And Our Hearts)

Thumbnail