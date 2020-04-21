Remembering Prince, Four Years Later …

Prince was a legendary artist who continues to touch listeners across the world, even four years later. On the four-year anniversary of his passing, we take a look back at our vault, to April 21, 2016.

It was a shock to all of us here at Vocalo when Prince died. To pay tribute in the best way we knew how, we played music. Today, we continue to pay tribute by bringing you that music once again.

Four years ago we interrupted our regular broadcast to play a nearly 5 hour long tribute to one of the greatest of all time. The program included songs and mixes by DJ’s including Mass Transit and Spinello. Listen in here: