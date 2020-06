Remembering DJ Kwest_On (Matt Cannon) on Vocalo Radio 91.1fm 6.03.20

Here is one of our favorite House music mixes by DJ KWEST_ON (Matt Cannon) who we lost earlier this week. Matt was a great guy and we are really going to miss him. I hope sharing his mix will bring some comfort. Rest Well DJ Kwest On. Jesse De La Pena. #ChiSoundsLike #DjKwestOn