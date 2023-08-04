Remembering Chicago “Ghetto House” King DJ Deeon
Written by Jesse De La Peña on August 4, 2023
Tune in tonight at 9pm: Jesse De La Peña and guests DJ Gant-Man, DJ John Simmons and All The Way Kay connect the dots of the early 1990s Chicago Juke/Ghetto House scene that Deeon ruled over. The influential DJ/producer passed away at the age of 56.
This tribute honors one of Chicago’s most prolific Ghetto House pioneers, Deeon “DJ Deeon” Boyd, from the “Low End”. But his sound didn’t stop there. From parties to local dance crews, to cassette tapes spreading hand to hand, ultimately the music began to spread around the globe via distribution by local Dance Mania records. By 1997, even Daft Punk shared their appreciation for the music via shout outs to several Chicago pioneers on their Homework album, including DJ Deeon.
Special guests DJs Gant-Man, John Simmons & All The Way Kay are all share how Deeon and his music had a big influence on them and Chicago House music.
DJ Gant-Man summed up the importance of Deeon’s music: “Ghetto House, Juke and footwork was our version of rap music… in Chicago…1993 was thirty years ago, and ’93, it was poppin’.”
Jesse shares, “Even though I only met DJ Deeon a couple times… His story is an important part of Chicago Dance music history”. We wanted to give different perspectives on what was happening around the city and surrounding areas during the early 90’s in to the 2000s. The parties, the Rave scene, skating rinks, radio shows, nightclubs and how it all came together.
There are many parts to this story and these conversations about growing up here are helping to connect us.”
In their discussion, Gant-Man, De La Peña, All The Way Kay and Simmons talk about House music, how colored Mixtapes spread the sound of Ghetto House, the Rave scene, and how ultimately the music made its way around the world via Dance Mania Records.
They also highlight the legacy of other DJs who populated the early scene, including DJ Funk on the West Side, and discuss the critical tracks that pushed the evolution of Ghetto House.