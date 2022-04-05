Pictured above: Denzel Curry, courtesy of the artist.

Hear what Team Vocalo added to our music libraries this March.

In addition to a few major releases from local artists like KAINA and Chance the Rapper, March brought with it hours upon hours of fresh music to fill up our playlists. Read up on a few of Team Vocalo’s favorite releases of the month, featuring Denzel Curry, Orion Sun and more…

ANG13 – Ten9Eight

Fresh off the press! Chicago’s ANG13 has a brand new four-song EP. A super solid release — what else would you expect from the Chi-town veteran MC? “Fantastic” and “2 For Ya’ Doe” are the standouts for me. Plus “Heckle Fresh,” a tribute to the late Chicago graffiti writer, Heckle from the X-Men crew.

– Jesse De La Peña

Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Denzel Curry has switched things up again! We haven’t heard from him since 2020’s UNLOCKED, a tape made in collaboration with Kenny Beatz. After hearing the more straightforward style of that tape and his last full length album, ZUU, I was expecting more of the same from Curry. I could not have been more wrong; this album is as much of a surprise as TA1300 was in 2018. Here, Curry sweeps away some of the grime to make room for jazz and electronic inspired sounds. Jazz veteran Robert Glasper is all over the first track “Melt Session #1,” setting the tone for much of the album with his cool keyboard lines. The whole thing just feels like being inside of a lava lamp. Curry also assembles a colorful assortment of features to give these tracks even more character — a few highlights being Northampton artist slowthai and T-Pain, and the massive cast present on the song “Ain’t No Way.” Definitely worth a listen, and an exciting change of pace for Denzel Curry.

– George Chiligiris

Koffee – Gifted

I have been wishing for Koffee’s debut album since her 2019 releases of “Toast” and “Rapture”, and it’s even better than I anticipated! Although winter in Chicago seems to be dragging on through the end of March, Koffee’s album brings a certain hopeful sunshine with a beachy, island feel. With her own modern pop feel to reggae, it’s impossible not to feel good while listening. Some of my favorite tracks include “X10” with a classic reggae beat and “West Indies” for an upbeat Caribbean feel.

– Milo Keranen

Luna Li – Duality

Duality by Luna Li, released March 4, has got me swaying side to side with a huge smile on my face. Ethereal and dreamy, yet begs the rise of my heartbeat. It’s the kind of music that makes you feel like you’re crushing hard, romantic and free. There’s an earnest invitation into the inner worlds of your soul — and then, the inspiration to invite someone with you. I think this album is aptly named, as I feel the “duality” of what this album is offering: a softness with an urgency. Blast this with the windows down on a sunny day. It’s cruisin’ music.

– Ari Mejia

Orion Sun – Getaway

Orion Sun’s Getaway is the surreal soundtrack to get us through the rainy season. The much-anticipated follow-up to her 2020 album Hold Space For Me, this lo-fi R&B EP explores contradicting and overlapping emotions through themes of stress, pride, love and longing over its six tracks. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but a standout for sure is dreamy “dirty dancer” — which was highlighted Monday for her performance with COLORSxSTUDIOS. Orion is scheduled to perform at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on Tuesday, May 10.

– Morgan Ciocca

Introduction by George Chiligiris

