[Pictured above: Samm Henshaw, courtesy of the artist]

Samm Henshaw – Untidy Soul

Samm Henshaw is a Black British vocalist as inspired by Kirk Franklin as he is by his soulful predecessors, and his new album showcases that gospel-rooted realness. That element of his sound is perhaps why he was handpicked by Chance The Rapper to join him on tour in the U.S. Tracks like “East Detroit,” “Joy,” “Chicken Wings” and “Grow” (feat. Tiana Major9) are standout tracks, but really every single track glows like facets of a perfectly polished stone, each augmented by Samm’s signature rasp.

– Ayana Contreras

Amber Mark – Three Dimensions Deep

Pop-R&B singer Amber Mark’s long-awaited debut embarks on a sparkling journey through heartbreak and insecurity toward finding self-love. Over detailed funk- and house-infused instrumentals, Mark laments on heartbreak and the non-linear road to healing on tracks like “Most Men” (“You better cut that player out of your life”) and “Healing Hurts” (“I know I’m healing, but healing hurts right now”) — while pivoting to distractions found in going out and getting away on “FOMO” (“Fill up my cup, made up my mind; Won’t miss out on living happily”) and “Foreign Things” (“Maybe I’ll pack a bag and not go back”). Amber Mark is quickly becoming one of my favorite artists, and I’m ready to sit back and watch Three Dimensions Deep climb the charts.

Amber Mark is also the co-director for the majority of her album’s stunning music videos, all of which are available on her YouTube.

– Morgan Ciocca

KAINA – “Apple”

This month, KAINA released her latest single “Apple” along with its music video — and they both feel like they’re straight out of a dreamy fairytale land. The synth-filled, lighthearted track brings color and fun into this chilly start to 2022. The music video was filmed at north side venue Metro, and the vibrant set represents KAINA’s dream casita. KAINA conjures up true nostalgia reminiscent of all my favorite fairytales combined. She’s a real-life princess and I cannot wait for her album, It Was A Home, to release in early March.

– Milo Keranen

WemmyMo – Holding On To Yesterday

Chicago native WemmyMo was on a slight hiatus [his camp shared that like everyone else, he’s been going through some things] — but, kicking off 2022, he returns with a four-track EP titled Holding On To Yesterday.

– Bekoe

Photo courtesy the artist.

Robert Glasper – “Black Superhero [Feat. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T.]”

This is the first single from Robert Glasper’s new album Black Radio III, set for release Feb. 25, featuring special guests Q-Tip, Esperanza Spalding, H.E.R., Meshell Ndegeocello, Lalah Hathaway, Common, Musiq Soulchild, Posdnuos (De La Soul), Gregory Porter, Ledisi, Jennifer Hudson, PJ Morton, India.Arie, Ty Dolla $ign, Yebba and more. The series is one of my very favorites — a nice mesh of jazz, soul, hip-hop and R&B — and I urge everyone to check out the two previous albums.

– Jesse De La Peña

