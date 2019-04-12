Reggie The Reel Critic Talks New Releases Pet Sematary, Dumbo, and Little

On this week’s Critic For A Minute Friday, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder and Jill Hopkins talk about the box office numbers for the week and the new releases that are a must see.

It’s a big weekend for new releases. Pet Sematary, a remake of a movie based on a Stephen King novel, is out now. Reggie gives you all the details about the film, but can’t say anything from personal experience. This film critic has a stern “No Horror Movies If It’s Not Jordan Peele” rule and is still reeling from seeing Us.

Dumbo is the new Disney live action remake to hit theaters, and the director Tim Burton takes on the emotional roller coaster. There is a huge message about treating animals humanely, but it’s ultimately still a kids movie.

The final release Little, which is hitting theaters today. The movie is a reverse Big, and stars Marsai Martin as a high-powered executive that gets turned into a thirteen-year-old. Reggie got to preview the movie earlier this week, and gives a full review during the segment.

Listen here:

<iframe width=”100%” height=”166″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/604993119&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=true&show_comments=false&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=false”></iframe>

Catch The Morning Amp live every weekday from 8 to 10 AM on vocalo.org/player and 91.1 FM