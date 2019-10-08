Reggie, “The Reel Critic” reviews The Joker

Written by on October 8, 2019

joker-preshow-makeup-700x305

Reggie Ponder is “The Reel Critic” and Vocalo’s Sr. film correspondent who joins us every Friday on The Morning AMp to talk new movies. He spoke with Jill Hopkins about this week’s Box Office numbers, the upcoming Oscar season, and the already controversial new Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Listen to Reggie’s film review here:

And check out Reggie’s interview with film star Joaquin Phoenix here:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

“Back in the Day” Celebrates the Deep Roots of House Music in Chicago

October 1, 2019

0 0

The Color Purple: The Musical at Drury Lane Theatre

September 25, 2019

0 0

YOUmedia Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with Block Party

September 24, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

How Ivan Resendiz Makes Classical Music a Tool for Justice

Thumbnail
Previous post

Chicago’s Gloe One Makes Art and Takes Action

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background