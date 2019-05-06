Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder Talks Box Office Favorites During a Big Week for Movies

Written by on May 6, 2019

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder joined us on the phone to talk about the big box office reveals and what to watch over the weekend!

Ponder reviewed the much anticipated Avengers: End Game, Long Shot, and weighed in on the death of one of his movie heroes.

The newest Marvel movie turned out to be a smashing success with box office numbers surpassing other huge releases such as Avatar. Other movies out on the screens the same week included Intruder, The Curse of La Llorona, and Long Shot. The latter received a glowing review from the Reel Critic himself and is a must see if you’ve already got your Marvel fill.

In addition to movie present and future, Jill Hopkins and Ponder also focused on the past. The recent death of movie legend John Singleton called for time to remember his most famous works such as Poetic Justice and Boyz N the Hood, both having shaped how the world viewed Black America.

Listen to the full segment below and make sure to tune in every Friday at 9 am to hear more movie news.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”166″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/616571007&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=true&show_comments=false&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=false”></iframe>

Author

Eileen O'Gorman

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Curtis Shaw Flagg Discusses the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence

May 6, 2019

0 0

Peace Council Discusses Normalization of Non-Gender and Gender-Fluid Pronouns

May 3, 2019

0 0

WeekendGabe Reviews “TrillStatik” by Bun B and Statik Selektah

May 3, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Peace Council Discusses Normalization of Non-Gender and Gender-Fluid Pronouns

Thumbnail
Previous post

Sophia Eris on DJing with Lizzo, new Single, and finding her scene in Minneapolis

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background