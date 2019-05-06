Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder Talks Box Office Favorites During a Big Week for Movies

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder joined us on the phone to talk about the big box office reveals and what to watch over the weekend!

Ponder reviewed the much anticipated Avengers: End Game, Long Shot, and weighed in on the death of one of his movie heroes.

The newest Marvel movie turned out to be a smashing success with box office numbers surpassing other huge releases such as Avatar. Other movies out on the screens the same week included Intruder, The Curse of La Llorona, and Long Shot. The latter received a glowing review from the Reel Critic himself and is a must see if you’ve already got your Marvel fill.

In addition to movie present and future, Jill Hopkins and Ponder also focused on the past. The recent death of movie legend John Singleton called for time to remember his most famous works such as Poetic Justice and Boyz N the Hood, both having shaped how the world viewed Black America.