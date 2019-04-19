Reggie Ponder Previews “Avengers: Endgame” and Reviews “Breakthrough”

This week The Reel Critic takes on Breakthrough, the movie about a teenager who fell through the ice of a Missouri lake, and previews Avengers: Endgame, which is out in theaters April 25th.

Breakthrough is a Christian Drama directed by Roxann Dawson, and stars This is Us actress Chrissy Metz as the adopted mother of a John Smith, who ended up in a coma due to an accident on Lake Sainte Louise. The movie focuses on the power of faith in the face of adversity.

The movie that kicks off the summer blockbusters this year is Avengers: Endgame, which is set to come out April 25th and is the end of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has been putting out Superhero movies for over a decade now, there are currently 21 movies in it’s catalog, and the anticipation has reached uncharted levels. Coming in at over 3 hours, Endgame has a lot to live up too.

