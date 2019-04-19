Reggie Ponder Previews “Avengers: Endgame” and Reviews “Breakthrough”

Written by on April 19, 2019

This week The Reel Critic takes on Breakthrough, the movie about a teenager who fell through the ice of a Missouri lake, and previews Avengers: Endgame, which is out in theaters April 25th.

Breakthrough is a Christian Drama directed by Roxann Dawson, and stars This is Us actress Chrissy Metz as the adopted mother of a John Smith, who ended up in a coma due to an accident on Lake Sainte Louise. The movie focuses on the power of faith in the face of adversity.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/go1jaIRQc-o” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The movie that kicks off the summer blockbusters this year is Avengers: Endgame, which is set to come out April 25th and is the end of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has been putting out Superhero movies for over a decade now, there are currently 21 movies in it’s catalog, and the anticipation has reached uncharted levels. Coming in at over 3 hours, Endgame has a lot to live up too.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/TcMBFSGVi1c” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Find out what Reggie Ponder has to say in the full segment below:

<iframe width=”100%” height=”166″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/608435961&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true”></iframe>

The Morning AMp airs every weekday from 8 to 10 Am, on vocalo.org/player and 91.1 FM

