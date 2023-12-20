Current track

Title

Artist

‘Wonka’ Is A Whimsical Musical Fantasy

Written by on December 20, 2023

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder shares his thoughts and insights on the new Wonka film starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolatier.

Wonka details the origin story of the iconic chocolatier through a musical fantasy film. Portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, Willy Wonka’s journey begins in adversity, growing up in poverty and losing his mother, also a skilled chocolatier. Determined to turn his dream into a reality, a young Wonka sets out to open up his own shop in a city known for its delectable chocolate.

Following Wonka’s early journey toward success, the film strives to send a message of inspiration and the importance of never giving up on a dream.

Wonka also stars Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and more, and is in theaters Dec. 15.

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Blake Hall

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

The Reel Critic Reviews ‘You People’ Reggie “The Reel Critic” Reviews ‘Champions’ (2023) The Reel Critic Breaks Down ‘Nanny’ with Star Anna Diop The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Emancipation’ The Reel Critic Reviews ‘House Party’ (2023) The Women Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical On The Big Screen
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Poised To Break Through: December 2023

December 19, 2023

Chicago Artist semi-cycle Builds The ‘MOMENTUM’

December 18, 2023

The Women Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical On The Big Screen

December 15, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

Poised To Break Through: December 2023

Thumbnail