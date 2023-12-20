‘Wonka’ Is A Whimsical Musical Fantasy

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder shares his thoughts and insights on the new Wonka film starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolatier.

Wonka details the origin story of the iconic chocolatier through a musical fantasy film. Portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, Willy Wonka’s journey begins in adversity, growing up in poverty and losing his mother, also a skilled chocolatier. Determined to turn his dream into a reality, a young Wonka sets out to open up his own shop in a city known for its delectable chocolate.

Following Wonka’s early journey toward success, the film strives to send a message of inspiration and the importance of never giving up on a dream.

Wonka also stars Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and more, and is in theaters Dec. 15.

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Blake Hall

More from Vocalo: