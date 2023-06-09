The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts introduces new bots and new faces to this legendary franchise.

In the prequel to the iconic Transformers series, Transformers: Rise Of The Beast, audiences are reintroduced to their beloved Autobots alongside an exciting addition to the franchise after five long years. Set in 1994, the story unveils a fresh menace that descends upon Earth, prompting Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) and his loyal Autobot companions to join forces with new human allies Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback). Together, they must rally the remaining Maximals, who have secretly dwelled on Earth, in a race against time to prevent the annihilation of not only our planet but the entire universe. With a stellar cast including Pete Davidson as Mirage, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Liza Koshy as Arcee and Tobe Nwigwe as Reek, this film promises an exhilarating adventure like never before.

Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now for this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is currently in theaters.

Audio production by Reggie Ponder

Written by Omi Salisbury

