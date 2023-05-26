The Reel Critic Goes Under The Sea With ‘The Little Mermaid’

Pictured above: Halle Bailey upon arrival for the premiere of The Little Mermaid, in London, Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

The Little Mermaid finds her legs again in this live-action rendition of the classic story, starring Halle Bailey.

In this modern reimagining of Disney classic The Little Mermaid, audiences witness Ariel’s story retold on the big screen for the first time since 1989, now in live-action. Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of King Triton, is driven by her curiosity and sense of adventure to explore the world beyond the ocean she calls home. She ventures to the surface, and falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). However, their love is challenged by the stark contrast between their two different worlds. To bridge the gap, Ariel makes a deal with the villainous sea-witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), allowing her to live on land … for a price. The film also stars Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now for this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” The Little Mermaid is currently in theaters.

Audio production by Reggie Ponder

Written by Omi Salisbury

