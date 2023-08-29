The Reel Critic Reviews ‘The Hill’

Reggie Ponder breaks down new film The Hill, based on the true story of baseball player Rickey Hill.

Director Jeff Celentano brings the true story of Texas baseball player Rickey Hill to the big screen with The Hill, who despite needing to wear leg braces due to a degenerative spinal disease, fell in love with baseball. At a young age, Hill (played by Colin Ford), practiced with his brother using sticks and stones since their family couldn’t afford real sports equipment.

Although Hill went on to become a hometown baseball star in his teenage years, his father, a Baptist pastor (played by Dennis Quaid), tried to persuade him to follow in his footsteps to protect him from injury. But when the opportunity arises to try out for a major league scout, Hill must decide whether to take the chance to pursue his dreams.

Check out Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. The Hill is currently in theaters.

