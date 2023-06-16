The Reel Critic Double-Feature: ‘The Flash’ And ‘The Blackening’

Resident film critic Reggie Ponder covers two films out June 16: The Flash and The Blackening.

The latest film from DC Comics is The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as the titular speedy hero — AKA Barry Allen. Learning he can use his super speed to travel back in time, The Flash attempts to change the past to save his family … but changing the past comes with unexpected consequences. In an effort to save the future, he must race against time and find his allies in the past. The Flash also stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Shannon as Emperor Zod, and both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman(s).

Directed by Tim Story (Shaft, Ride Along, and Barbershop) and co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening brings a comedic twist to a classic horror tale, infused with elements of modern Black culture. Based on the 2018 Comedy Central sketch of the same name by Chicago-based improv group 3Peat, of which Perkins was a member, the film follows a group of seven friends who embark on a Juneteenth weekend reunion trip to a cabin in the woods, only to find themselves trapped with a relentless killer. Now, they must utilize every ounce of their strength and wit to survive. The film stars Grace Byers as Allison, Melvin Gregg as King, Sinqua Walls as Nnamdi, Yvonne Orji as Morgan, Antoinette Robertson as Lisa and writer Dewayne Perkins as Dewayne. While every member of 3Peat didn’t make a return for this adaptation, several of the film’s characters are still named after them.

Hear what Reggie thought of both films in this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” Both The Flash and The Blackening are in theaters.

