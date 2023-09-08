Vocalo Radio

The Reel Critic Faces ‘The Equalizer 3’

Written by on September 8, 2023

Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in the third and final installment of The Equalizer. Hear resident film critic Reggie Ponder’s thoughts on the film for “The Reel Critic.”

Now living in Southern Italy after walking away from his role as an assassin for the American government, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) soon discovers the local mafia’s oppressive control of his community. As the film’s events unfold, McCall again must take on the bad guys to protect the innocent in this action-packed finale to the Equalizer trilogy.

Reggie Ponder breaks down the film and his thoughts on this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” Check out his thoughts now on Spotify. The Equalizer 3 is now in theaters.

Check out more reviews and interviews from Reggie Ponder here, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Morgan Ciocca

