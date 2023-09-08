The Reel Critic Faces ‘The Equalizer 3’

Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in the third and final installment of The Equalizer. Hear resident film critic Reggie Ponder’s thoughts on the film for “The Reel Critic.”

Now living in Southern Italy after walking away from his role as an assassin for the American government, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) soon discovers the local mafia’s oppressive control of his community. As the film’s events unfold, McCall again must take on the bad guys to protect the innocent in this action-packed finale to the Equalizer trilogy.

Reggie Ponder breaks down the film and his thoughts on this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” Check out his thoughts now on Spotify. The Equalizer 3 is now in theaters.

