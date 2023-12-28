Part Two: The Women Of ‘The Color Purple’ On The Big Screen

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder shares another excerpt from his interview with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks, the leading women of Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple.

The Color Purple follows decades in the life of Celie (Barrino) as she faces triumphs and hardships as a Black woman in the 1900s American South.

In this portion of the interview, Barrino, Henson and Brooks discuss Black trauma and joy in film, how they got into character and how they would describe The Color Purple in one word.

The Color Purple stars Barrino, Henson and Brooks — as well as Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins, and is now in theaters.

Reggie Ponder: Hi, I’m Reggie Ponder, The Reel Critic — and you know I’m trying to get you ready for the movie ‘The Color Purple.’ I gave you a little snippet of my interview, but you didn’t go to my website to listen to the rest! So here’s another part of my interview with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks. What was that thing that helped you break through and be able to revisit Celie? There’s a sign to do it, but then there’s the ability to go through it. Can you speak to that?

Fantasia Barrino: You better preach! To be very, very honest with you, and you know I’m going to be — and I think I saw you the other day! Did I just see? Yes! Okay. So I had just started traumatic therapy. What I mean by traumatic therapy means they take you back to your childhood to bring up things that are kind of hindering you or affecting you in your grown life, and I had to stop it. I had to stop it. My therapist would call me several times and say, “Hey, I’m thinking …” and I said, “No, you don’t understand. I have to let it go and I have to go back to the young Fantasia and I need her and Celie to have a conversation. That was the only way I could play it.

RP: There’s a lot of talk about us doing films that show Black trauma. So while it’s there in this movie, there’s also Black joy. Can you speak to that?

Taraji P. Henson: Well, that’s us. That’s who we are as a people. We never let our trauma and oppression and all the things that have happened to us in history, and that are still having to us, we never let it consume us. We never wallow in the muck. We are vibrant, bright people. We dance, we go to church, we sing when we don’t have the words. That’s just who we are. It’s our culture. We have forgiveness and redemption in our hearts. Forgiving our opressors time and time again. We just want to live! We just want to live, you know? Happily!

RP: What’d be your one word for this film?

Danielle Brooks: Joy, overcoming. Overcoming joy? I don’t know. I don’t know! Joy, I just feel so much joy. And the reason I say that, and I will say it really quickly, is because this story, in the beginning, when it was done in 1985, I think we focused so much on the pain and the suffering of us as Black people. I think Blitz is really highlighting that we are people that really do get back up at the end of the day. We find joy even through our pain. We find happiness and laughter. I feel like that’s what I want people to hold on to, is that joy and hope for their future.

RP: I already told you, you can check out the rest of the interview at ReggiePonder.com. ‘The Color Purple’ comes out on Christmas Day, so you can check it out then. I’m on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube @thereelcritic, that’s R-E-E-L, and I’ll see you next time.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

