‘The Color Purple’ Presents The Musical In Full Technicolor

Reggie Ponder brings listeners his thoughts on the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical, based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.

Blitz Bazawule brings The Color Purple musical to film. Based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name, The Color Purple showcases the life of a young Black woman named Celie as she perseveres through life’s hardships in the 1900s American South, finding comfort and support in her female peers.

The Color Purple stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins and more, and is currently in theaters.

Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the new The Color Purple film on Spotify, and check out an excerpt from his interview with stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks.

RELATED: The Women Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical On The Big Screen

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

More from Vocalo: