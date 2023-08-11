Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

The Reel Critic Talks ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’

Written by on August 11, 2023

This week, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder reviews the Apple TV+ and A24 documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated. The film chronicles a young Stephen Curry entering D1 college basketball, then going to the NBA, creating one of the most dominant sports dynasties of modern time. 

Without knowing Stephen’s story, this movie puts his life into perspective. As fans, audiences often only see his success, but not the trials and hard work that go into his fame. 

Stephen Curry: Underrated, shows a basketball story with purpose, unknown to many fans of Curry. The film highlights the hard work put into Curry’s career and the hard work he put into obtaining his college degree, as well as his love for the game – even when the game didn’t love him back. Underrated also shouts out Curry’s support systems: his college coach, who loved and supported him unconditionally, and his mother and father, who held Curry to standards while helping him reach his goals. 

Listen to Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film above. Stephen Curry: Underrated is currently in theaters.

Check out more reviews and interviews from Reggie Ponder here, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Imani Warren and Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

The Reel Critic Double-Feature: ‘The Flash’ And ‘The Blackening’ The Reel Critic Reviews ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ The Reel Critic Reviews ‘You People’ Reggie “The Reel Critic” Reviews ‘Champions’ (2023) Reggie Ponder Discusses Empowerment With The Cast of ‘Run The World’ The Reel Critic Goes Back In Time With ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

UMI Meditates At Lollapalooza 2023

August 10, 2023

Bindu Poroori Finds Power In Being Tender

August 10, 2023

Chicago Rapper Kidd Kenn’s Lollapalooza Debut Is “Better Than Yours”

August 9, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

UMI Meditates At Lollapalooza 2023

Thumbnail