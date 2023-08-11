The Reel Critic Talks ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’

This week, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder reviews the Apple TV+ and A24 documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated. The film chronicles a young Stephen Curry entering D1 college basketball, then going to the NBA, creating one of the most dominant sports dynasties of modern time.

Without knowing Stephen’s story, this movie puts his life into perspective. As fans, audiences often only see his success, but not the trials and hard work that go into his fame.

Stephen Curry: Underrated, shows a basketball story with purpose, unknown to many fans of Curry. The film highlights the hard work put into Curry’s career and the hard work he put into obtaining his college degree, as well as his love for the game – even when the game didn’t love him back. Underrated also shouts out Curry’s support systems: his college coach, who loved and supported him unconditionally, and his mother and father, who held Curry to standards while helping him reach his goals.

Listen to Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film above. Stephen Curry: Underrated is currently in theaters.

