For Archie Madekwe & Alison Oliver, ‘Saltburn’ Is Brilliantly Indescribable

Emerald Fennel’s 2023 psychological drama film Saltburn tells the fictional story of Oliver Quick, a student on scholarship at Oxford University who struggles to fit in with his upper-class peers. Here, Oliver befriends Felix Catton, a wealthy classmate who empathizes with Oliver’s struggles. As their friendship progresses, Oliver informs Felix of his parents’ mental health and substance abuse issues, resulting in Felix’s invitation to spend the summer at his family’s estate, Saltburn. Throughout the summer, secrets are uncovered, friendships are forged and broken, and the lives of Saltburn’s inhabitants are forever altered.

Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton, and features Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant and Carey Mulligan. Saltburn is now streaming on Prime Video.

I’m having a hard time when I talk to people, describing this film. I’d like to hear your take on how you would describe this film to the audience.

Alison Oliver: I really need to get better at this answer. It’s really hard!

Archie Madekwe: It’s hard. It is hard. It’s hard, and I think that is the brilliant thing about the film. I mean, when people say, “What you’re working on?” I say, “It’s a film about a young man …”

AO: At Oxford.

AM: At Oxford, meeting a new group of friends, joining them over the course of a summer, and the way he manipulates them and their family. That is, I guess, the bare bones of it. But I think the brilliant thing about it is, it’s genreless. It jumps between comedy to drama to tragedy thriller. As soon as you think that you are comfortable in a genre, you’re all of a sudden challenged and pushed in another direction. I think that seems to be this [director Emerald] Fennell trademark: as soon as you think that you are comfortable with something, she pushes you in a different direction and challenges and subverts genre in such a brilliant way.

Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe star as Oliver and Farleigh in Emerald Fennell’s genre-bending 2023 film Saltburn.

RP: Alison, you said you were having a hard time, too. So I need to hear you say something on this!

AO: I don’t know, if you want to take away necessary direct plot or narrative. I also think it’s just a story about how love and obsession can never be fully satisfied, and a story of someone on that journey of loving someone so deeply that it is never enough.

RP: Your character seems to be this real self-assured, knows what they want — but then on the other hand, seems like they’re not self-assured and doesn’t know what they want. So you have these two spectrums to play. Can you talk about the difficulty and how you were able to incorporate both of those?

AO: Yeah, absolutely. I remember Emerald gave me this really amazing note at the beginning of filming, which she said, “It’s cringe to care about anything.” And I feel like, with Venetia, she definitely has massive insecurities. She has an eating disorder, she very much lives in the shadow of her mother and her brother, she doesn’t really have many friends and she doesn’t have a job, she doesn’t go to university.

She’s pretty much in this house, with her parents, waiting for her brother to, I guess, unfairly, to come back and bring people so she can come alive and also receive attention and validation. I think you’ll see a lot of that, as well, in the way she dresses, and her hair is all kinds of screaming, “Look at me, love me, pay me attention.” But then the, I guess, way of being that she performs is this kind of super provocative, bored, super privileged way of being. I think, in a way, that’s like a safety net, because I think to open that to what really maybe she’s feeling going on, it’s not going to be nurtured. The big thing, as well, about this class is the kind of hyper-politeness and the kind of, “We don’t go there, we don’t talk about that stuff.”

In Saltburn, Alison Oliver plays two characters in Venetia: one confident and self-assured, and the other insecure and uncertain. “I find that such a gift to explore,” the actress reflects.

I think she, in order to kind of survive and stay relevant within her environment, I guess she kind of has to be a certain way. She’s totally a product of her environment, as well. I think her values of being desirable and attractive and interesting is probably what was taught to her from a young age, of what is important, because of who her mother is, or because of who would be coming around to the house all the time. She definitely has lots of different shades to her, and we get to see those in the film. I think that’s such a gift for an actor to play, because, in real life, not a single person is one way. Yeah, she’s quite multifaceted and I find that such a gift to get to explore.

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

