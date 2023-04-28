Reggie “The Reel Critic” Reviews ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

This week “The Reel Critic” travels to the second star on the right to review a Disney classic film reimagined for a new generation, Peter Pan & Wendy.

David Lowery’s new adaptation of the famous story of Peter Pan gives audiences a lot more to chew on than previous renditions of the tale. Lowery explores new themes throughout the film and adds even more magic and fantasy elements. Lowery brings a diverse cast with English actor Alexander Molony playing Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy, with Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as the famous Tinker Bell.

Join Peter Pan and Wendy on their adventure to Neverland. Peter Pan & Wendy is now streaming on Disney+.

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Joshua X. Miller

