The Reel Critic: ‘Oppenheimer’ Is “Explosive”

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder brings listeners his review of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer…

Oppenheimer details the life and legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb.” Oppenheimer played a key role in the Manhattan Project, the World War II development of nuclear weapons. First hitting theaters in July 2023, Oppenheimer took home five Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, including Best Actor In a Drama Motion Picture, Best Director Of A Motion Picture and Best Original Score.

Oppenheimer is nominated for 13 Critics Choice Awards, including Best Actor and Best Picture, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and features Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh. It is now available for streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

