The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

This week on The Reel Critic — our host film expert Reggie Ponder reviews the latest installment of the Magic Mike franchise: Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

First hitting theaters in 2012 with the original Magic Mike, Channing Tatum once again stars as the titular male stripper in the film’s third, and presumably final, installment, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The third film finds Mike broke, bartending in Florida when he meets wealthy English socialite Maxandra Mendoza, played by Salma Hayek, who invites him to London to help produce a new stage production.

Originally intended just for streaming on HBO Max, the film was approved by Warner Bros. for a theatrical release after positive reception to test screenings. It’s exclusively available in theaters starting today.

Follow Reggie Ponder on Twitter and Instagram

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: