Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Written by on February 10, 2023

This week on The Reel Critic — our host film expert Reggie Ponder reviews the latest installment of the Magic Mike franchise: Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

First hitting theaters in 2012 with the original Magic Mike, Channing Tatum once again stars as the titular male stripper in the film’s third, and presumably final, installment, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The third film finds Mike broke, bartending in Florida when he meets wealthy English socialite Maxandra Mendoza, played by Salma Hayek, who invites him to London to help produce a new stage production.

Originally intended just for streaming on HBO Max, the film was approved by Warner Bros. for a theatrical release after positive reception to test screenings. It’s exclusively available in theaters starting today.

Check out more reviews and interviews from Reggie here

Follow Reggie Ponder on Twitter and Instagram

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Ciera McKissick Is A Champion For Chicago’s Creativity (2018)

February 9, 2023

Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Tracks for February 2023

February 8, 2023

In Rotation: February 2023

February 7, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

Ciera McKissick Is A Champion For Chicago’s Creativity (2018)

Thumbnail