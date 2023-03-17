The Reel Critic Reviews ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Pictured above: Chad Stahelski, left, Marko Zaror, Keanu Reeves, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane pose together at a special screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4” at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Keanu Reeves is back for yet another John Wick film, this time taking the fight to the infamous High Table International. Resident film critic Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder is here to bring you his take…

Keanu Reeves stars once again as the titular role in the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise. This chapter finds John Wick fighting for his freedom against The High Table, the infamous council of crime lords ruling the most powerful underground criminal organizations. His fight takes him from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin, making friends out of enemies and enemies out of friends.

Since its inception, the John Wick franchise has been known for big action scenes and top-notch talent. The fourth installment is no different; director Chad Stahelski continues to deliver blockbuster action sequences, and the cast is filled with fan-favorites like Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in theaters.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Joshua X. Miller

