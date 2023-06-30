The Reel Critic Goes Back In Time With ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for the fifth and final installment of the adventure franchise ….

Preparing to retire from his college professorship, Indiana Jones is sucked into another adventure in search of an ancient artifact with the capabilities to turn back time. Indy and his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, must race to stop “the dial of destiny,” after which the film is named, from falling into the hands of a former Nazi, Jürgen Voller, who aims to rewrite history.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag” fame stars as Helena Shaw, alongside other big names including Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen.

The film includes about 25 minutes of a CGI de-aged Ford, who is currently 80, to appear the same age he was during Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February, Ford noted the de-aging was achieved using AI and actual footage of his face.

“That is my actual face at that age,” he told Colbert. “They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film Lucasfilm owns … including a film that wasn’t printed. So they could mine it for where the light is coming from, for the expression.”

Resident film critic Reggie Ponder breaks down the film in this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic,” available now on Spotify. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now.

Follow Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: