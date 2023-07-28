The Reel Critic Triple-Feature: ‘Haunted Mansion,’ ‘The League’ & ‘Black Ice’

Reggie Ponder reviews two documentaries The League and Black Ice, along with the remake of the classic comedy Haunted Mansion.

Haunted Mansion

Twenty years after the original release, viewers are treated to a remake of the classic film Haunted Mansion. In this modern rendition, we follow the story of single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), who decides to move into a new mansion with her son Travis (Chase Dillion). However, the allure of the mansion quickly fades when they discover it’s haunted by restless ghosts.

Determined to find a solution to this supernatural predicament, Gabbie seeks help from a diverse team of experts. First, she hires a psychic, who can communicate with the spirits inhabiting the house. This remake features LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Danny Devito and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The League

Directed by Sam Pollard and executive produced by Questlove and Tariq Trotter, The League is a captivating documentary that provides an in-depth exploration of the rich history of the Negro League. Through rare and compelling footage, the film offers a closer look at legendary players like Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil, whose remarkable talent and determination broke barriers and left an indelible mark on the sport.

The League sheds light on the challenges and triumphs faced by Black baseball players during a time when racial segregation was deeply entrenched in American society. It chronicles their incredible journey as they defied discrimination and prejudice, showcasing not only their exceptional skills on the field but also their unwavering spirit and resilience off the field.

Black Ice

Black Ice is a powerful documentary produced by UNINTERRUPTED and directed by Hubert Davus, delving into the stark reality of racism in hockey. Through the voices of both past and present Black hockey players, the film sheds light on the troubling history of discrimination within the sport.

Taking viewers on an impactful journey, Black Ice explores the firsthand experiences of people of color in the world of hockey. The documentary features compelling interviews with esteemed figures such as Willie O’Ree, Akim Aliu, P.K. Subban, Wayne Simmonds and other influential players.

Listen to Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the three film’s above. Haunted Mansion and Black Ice are currently in theaters. The League is available on select streaming services.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

