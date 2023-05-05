The Reel Critic: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out today, wrapping up the series in an action-packed finale with a classic soundtrack. Reggie “The Reel” Critic Ponder already checked out the film and let fans know what to expect …

Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill — AKA Star Lord — in the highly-anticipated third and final Guardians of the Galaxy film. Once again, Peter and co. must save the universe, this time protecting Rocket, the bounty hunter raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, from the evil High Evolutionary. All the while, Peter is grieving his relationship with Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, who is now estranged from the team.

Vol. 3 also reprises the roles of Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Karen Gillian as Nebula — plus a few new roles played by actors including Will Poulter and Sean Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Morgan Ciocca

