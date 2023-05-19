The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Fast X’

Fast X is an action-packed film with top-notch fight choreography and, of course, stylish cars. The film increases the level of danger by introducing new threats to the Toretto family and creates interesting ways for them to overcome. Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder review the star-studded film …

Since 2001, the Fast & Furious universe has continually expanded and evolved its storyline and action sequences, and Fast X builds the excitement with stunning cinematography and more heroic stunts.

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and family find themselves on another adventure that takes them around the world fighting their most dangerous villain yet, played by Jason Momoa. Defying the odds, they seek help from past enemies to level the playing field and save the day. Bringing back original cast members Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris and many more, Fast X speeds into theaters May 19. You can catch it at a theater near you, and hear resident film critic Reggie Ponder’s thoughts on this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.”

Follow Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Joshua X. Miller

