Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Dumb Money’

Written by on September 15, 2023

The Reel Critic talks Dumb Money, the new film about the January 2021 GameStop short squeeze.

In January 2021, everyday investors put the squeeze on Wall Street hedge funds and got rich by causing GameStop’s stock to rise exponentially in a short period of time. Rallied around Keith Gill, a YouTuber and Redditor on subreddit r/WallStreetBets, regular retail traders began buying stock in GameStop when prices were at a low. This became so popular that stock prices began to skyrocket — and hedge funds who had bet against the stock lost their large investments. But as Gill and others began to make money, the billionaires began to fight back. Based on true events and the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, Dumb Money stars Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, Vincent D’Onofrio and Anthony Ramos.

Hear Reggie Ponder’s thoughts on the film on this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” Dumb Money is in theaters now.

Check out more reviews and interviews from Reggie Ponder here, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Reviews Bank Robbery Drama ‘Breaking’ Default ThumbnailThe Reel Critic’s Chicago International Film Festival Mini Reviews The Reel Critic Reviews ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Emancipation' in London, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)The Reel Critic: Will Smith and Director Antoine Fuqua Discuss Freedom and ‘Emancipation’ The Reel Critic Reviews ‘You People’ The Reel Critic Reviews Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut: ‘Creed III’
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Yussef Dayes’s Black Classical Music shows “the relation between all these different stars”

September 15, 2023

Caro Aceves Ignites Community Connection Through Drag

September 14, 2023

Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Black Rainbows’ Was Born Out Of A Connection To Chicago

September 14, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

Yussef Dayes’s Black Classical Music shows “the relation between all these different stars”

Thumbnail