The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Dumb Money’

The Reel Critic talks Dumb Money, the new film about the January 2021 GameStop short squeeze.

In January 2021, everyday investors put the squeeze on Wall Street hedge funds and got rich by causing GameStop’s stock to rise exponentially in a short period of time. Rallied around Keith Gill, a YouTuber and Redditor on subreddit r/WallStreetBets, regular retail traders began buying stock in GameStop when prices were at a low. This became so popular that stock prices began to skyrocket — and hedge funds who had bet against the stock lost their large investments. But as Gill and others began to make money, the billionaires began to fight back. Based on true events and the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, Dumb Money stars Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, Vincent D’Onofrio and Anthony Ramos.

Hear Reggie Ponder’s thoughts on the film on this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” Dumb Money is in theaters now.

Check out more reviews and interviews from Reggie Ponder here, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: