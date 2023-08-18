The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Blue Beetle’

In this week’s review, Reggie delves into the origin story of a fresh DC superhero in Blue Beetle.

A new legend begins in Blue Beetle. The course of young Jaime Reyes’ (Xolo Maridueña) life takes a dramatic turn when he comes into possession of an ancient piece of alien technology: the scarab. This artifact becomes much more powerful than it seems when it chooses Jaime as its host, melding with his body. The outcome is a remarkable fusion that grants Jaime access to a potent suit of armor, bestowing upon him immense powers and paving the way for his transformation into a superhero.

The cast of Blue Beetle includes Bruna Marquezine, Becky G, Damián Alcázar, George Lopez, Susan Sarandon and Raoul Trujillo.

Stream Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. Blue Beetle is currently in theaters.

Check out more reviews and interviews from Reggie Ponder here, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo: