The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Beau Is Afraid’

Director and writer Ari Aster and lead actor Joaquin Phoenix team up to deliver horror comedy Beau Is Afraid.

From the writer and director of Hereditary and Midsommar Ari Aster, and led by multi-Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix comes the new-era horror comedy Beau Is Afraid. The film tells the story of Beau, played by Phoenix, a middle-aged man with severe anxiety who must head face-first toward his darkest fears on a journey home after the sudden death of his mother. The film is produced by A24 and stars Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Armen Nahapetian.

The film is quite experimental, and has proved rather divisive among viewers. Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. Beau Is Afraid is in theaters now.

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

