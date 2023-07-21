The Reel Critic: It’s A ‘Barbie’ World

Greta Gerwig delivers another “essential watch” with her take on Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Greta Gerwig, the brilliant mind behind films like Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird, returns to the director’s chair to bring us the live-action story of Barbie. Margot Robbie steps into the iconic role of Barbie, alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays her charming Ken. Together, they embark on a thrilling journey through the enchanting world of Barbie Land, where everything is vibrant and full of wonder. However, their lives take a surprising turn when they make a bold decision to venture into the real world. Suddenly, the world around them loses its rosy hue, and they discover that real life is not always as carefree and delightful as they once thought.

This star-studded cast brings a magnetic presence to the screen, featuring Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena, all adding their talents to create a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

Listen to Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film above. Barbie is currently in theaters.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

