The Reel Critic: Behind The Curtain For Film Awards Season

Pictured above: FILE – Replicas of Golden Globe statues appear at the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder gives listeners a look backstage during awards season.

The film awards season is in full swing, and as a member of the Chicago Indie Critics Association, the Critics Choice Association and more, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder brings listeners a sneak peek into the duties of a film critic during this thrilling and busy time. This year, the Golden Globes have split their Best Picture nominees into two categories: Drama and Musical/Comedy.

Nominees for Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes are:

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Nominees for Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy are:

The Critics Choice Awards Best Picture nominees are:

Hear more about the nominees and Reggie’s predictions for who will take home the gold on this segment of “The Reel Critic,” and send your predictions to moviestoponder@gmail.com.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

