The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

This week, Reggie reviews the first Marvel project of the year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In the third installment of the Ant-Man films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we see Ant-Man and the Wasp go on a mission to explore the quantum realm — and every new place has its hidden dangers, including some they could have never imagined. The film sees the return of Paul Rudd and Evangaline Lilly as Ant-Man and the Wasp, the recast of Kathryn Newton as Cassandra Lang, and the introduction of Johnathan Majors to the Marvel big screen. It’s also the franchise’s first film in Phase Five, the fifth part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and part two in the franchise’s Multiverse Saga.

Stream Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in theaters.

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

