Current track

Title

Artist

‘American Fiction’ Explores Literary Industry And Familial Bonds

Written by on December 8, 2023

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder brings listeners his thoughts on Cord Jefferson’s new film American Fiction

American Fiction follows Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a frustrated Black novelist and professor who writes a stereotypical “Black” book as a means of calling out how the literary establishment profits off of Black stereotypes. To his surprise, the novel ends up getting published and achieving widespread fame. 

The film delves into real experiences and struggles faced by the Black literary community, asking the question, “Will you compromise your artistic integrity for financial success?”

It stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown and many more. American Fiction is currently in theaters.

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

Disney’s ‘Wish’ Wants You To Chase Your Dreams The Reel Critic Reviews ‘You People’ The Reel Critic Reviews Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut: ‘Creed III’ The Reel Critic Travels ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Default ThumbnailThe Reel Critic: It’s A ‘Barbie’ World The Reel Critic Faces ‘The Equalizer 3’
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Ravyn Lenae, Joseph Chilliams And Matt Muse Support Haircare Drive At Benefit Show

December 7, 2023

Feeljones Reshapes Contemporary Gospel Music

December 5, 2023

Disney’s ‘Wish’ Wants You To Chase Your Dreams

December 4, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

Ravyn Lenae, Joseph Chilliams And Matt Muse Support Haircare Drive At Benefit Show

Thumbnail