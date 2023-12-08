‘American Fiction’ Explores Literary Industry And Familial Bonds

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder brings listeners his thoughts on Cord Jefferson’s new film American Fiction.

American Fiction follows Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a frustrated Black novelist and professor who writes a stereotypical “Black” book as a means of calling out how the literary establishment profits off of Black stereotypes. To his surprise, the novel ends up getting published and achieving widespread fame.

The film delves into real experiences and struggles faced by the Black literary community, asking the question, “Will you compromise your artistic integrity for financial success?”

It stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown and many more. American Fiction is currently in theaters.

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

More from Vocalo: