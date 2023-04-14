The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Air: Courting A Legend’

Viola Davis stars as Deloris Jordan in the Ben Affleck-directed retelling of the origin story of Nike’s legendary partnership with Michael Jordan: Air.

In his return to the director’s chair, Ben Affleck’s Air: Courting A Legend tells the story of how Nike talent scout and marketing exec Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) led the 1984 pursuit of NBA rookie Michael Jordan for a partnership which would revolutionize sports and popular culture. The partnership led to the birth of his signature shoe, and changed the basketball world — and Nike — forever. The film features Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Chris Tucker as now-Vice President of Nike Howard White, Jason Bateman as director of marketing Rob Strasser, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan and Marlon Wayans as George Raveling.

Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film on Spotify. Air: Courting A Legend is in theaters now.

