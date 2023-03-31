AfroPoP season 15 is on the way, and Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder got the chance to sit down with the co-executive producer Leslie Fields Cruz to talk about the documentaries featured in this season and her motivations to do her work.

AfroPoP is presented by the Black Public Media and serves as a form of cultural exchange and a means to educate people about different African cultures, and counter the negative and controversial perception people may have. This season of AfroPoP features Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D- Man in the water, Queen Kidjo,Bill Taylor: Chasing Ghosts, The Sound of Masks, and Rewind & Play.

Reggie Ponder sat down with Leslie Fields Cruz, the co-executive producer for this season of AfroPop and the executive director of Black Public Media.

“I am passionate about afro pop because I’m passionate about stories that come from throughout the African diaspora,” Cruz told Ponder. “Stories that come from my home right here in the United States, always stories that come from the many countries across the continent, from the Caribbean, from South America, even from Europe; wherever Black people have planted their foot, wherever we have made an impact, I’m interested in their stories.”

Episode one of AfroPoP season 15 premieres April 3 on the World Channel, and will be available for streaming on the Black Public Media website.

