The Reel Critic Casts His Votes For The Academy Awards

The pinnacle of award season is nearly upon us! And the Reel Critic is here to let you know his thoughts.

With the 95th annual Academy Awards coming up on March 12, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder breaks down who he thinks will take home an Oscar (or two).

While Reggie is confident in his picks, he also wants to know who listeners think will take home an award for best picture, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best director. Let Reggie know what you think via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok!

Check out a full list of nominees this year below…

Best Picture:

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Best Actor:

Brendan Fraser – The Whale (Reggie’s pick!)

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Bill Nighy – Living

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Best Actress:

Andrea Riseborough – Leslie

Michelle Wiliams – The Fablemans

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Reggie’s pick!)

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau – The Whale

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)

Best Director:

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field – Triangle of Sadness

Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)

Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

