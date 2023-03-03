The Reel Critic Casts His Votes For The Academy Awards
Written by Vocalo Radio on March 3, 2023
The pinnacle of award season is nearly upon us! And the Reel Critic is here to let you know his thoughts.
With the 95th annual Academy Awards coming up on March 12, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder breaks down who he thinks will take home an Oscar (or two).
While Reggie is confident in his picks, he also wants to know who listeners think will take home an award for best picture, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best director. Let Reggie know what you think via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok!
Check out a full list of nominees this year below…
Best Picture:
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Triangle of Sadness
The Fabelmans
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Tár
RELATED: The Reel Critic’s Chicago International Film Festival Mini Reviews
Best Actor:
Brendan Fraser – The Whale (Reggie’s pick!)
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Bill Nighy – Living
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
RELATED: The Reel Critic at CIFF 2022: Darren Aronofsky & ‘The Whale’
Best Actress:
Andrea Riseborough – Leslie
Michelle Wiliams – The Fablemans
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Reggie’s pick!)
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau – The Whale
Best Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)
Best Director:
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field – Triangle of Sadness
Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)
Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Reggie’s pick!)
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Follow Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder on Twitter and Instagram
Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder
Introduction written by Omi Salisbury
More from Vocalo: