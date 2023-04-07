The Reel Critic Reviews ‘A Thousand and One’

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor makes her return to the silver screen in A Thousand and One to help tell a powerful story about the relationship between a mother and son.

A Thousand and One focuses on Inez, a single mother in New York who loses her 6-year-old son Terry to the foster care system after a slew of mishaps and chooses to kidnap her son to get him back.Throughout the film, we see Inez and Terry’s relationship over time as they fight against the world to stay together. The film was written and directed by A.V. Rockwell, and features Teyana Taylor, Josiah Cross, William Catlett and Terri Abney.

Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. A Thousand and One is now in theaters.

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

