If you were listening live on September 19th, you know that Reclaimed Soul Live was the place to be…

Taking place at the beautiful Promontory Park Fieldhouse Ayana led a journey for listeners and attendees alike. We laughed, we cried, we bleeped out some swear words… It was a rollercoaster of emotions.

Ayana Contreras guided us through classic soul records, spoke on the legacy of Chicago artists, and reminded us why vinyl is so essential. The dynamism of live radio felt alive and well in a room packed with Reclaimed Soul lovers… the attendees were blessed with a beautiful night on the lake as cool breezes wafted through the field house carrying the music west.

Guest Avery R. Young and his band The Place to Be played a rousing set of socially and politically conscious soul jams that had the crowd jumping on their feet, clapping and singing along.

It was a night to remember and we took a few photos to capture it.

Avery R Young & The Place to Be

Ayana on the Decks

The Vibes