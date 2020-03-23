Ayana Contreras Invites Us To Reclaimed Soul Island In A New Spotify Playlist
Written by Vocalo Radio on March 23, 2020
Self-isolation can feel like being on a deserted island, away from the world.
Maybe, you’ve found yourself in an escapist mood, daydreaming about some warm sandy beach. If you have, Reclaimed Soul host Ayana Contreras has got you covered.
She has sent us all a message in a bottle… a hand-curated, soulful Spotify playlist. Piña colada optional.
Tagged as ayana contreras playlist Reclaimed Soul self isolation