Ayana Contreras Invites Us To Reclaimed Soul Island In A New Spotify Playlist

Written by on March 23, 2020

Mauricio Island

Self-isolation can feel like being on a deserted island, away from the world.

Maybe, you’ve found yourself in an escapist mood, daydreaming about some warm sandy beach. If you have, Reclaimed Soul host Ayana Contreras has got you covered.

She has sent us all a message in a bottle… a hand-curated, soulful Spotify playlist.  Piña colada optional.

 

