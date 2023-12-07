Ravyn Lenae, Joseph Chilliams And Matt Muse Support Haircare Drive At Benefit Show

This Sunday, local rapper and activist Matt Muse brings together Chicago-rooted artists Ravyn Lenae and Joseph Chilliams to support his nonprofit’s annual haircare drive.

Matt Muse’s Love & Nappyness Haircare Drive is back through Dec. 12 for its fifth year of collecting natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for Chicagoans in need — supported by the annual Long Hair Don’t Care benefit show.

On Dec. 10 at Thalia Hall, Long Hair Don’t Care is set to feature performances from Matt Muse and Chicago-rooted artists Ravyn Lenae, Joseph Chilliams of rap collective Pivot Gang, J Bambii and DJ Ca$h Era, who has been a featured DJ since the first benefit show in 2020.

Muse founded the haircare drive in 2019, named after his standout Love & Nappyness EP from the same year. Muse was well into his natural hair care journey at the time of the EP’s release, which followed 2018’s Nappy Talk. Both works center on themes of self-love, with Love & Nappyness striving to deconstruct notions of Black masculinity, and finding identity through growing his natural hair.

For Muse, maintaining natural hairstyles has always been more than just a stylistic choice — it’s an expression of self-love and a rejection of Euro-centric beauty standards — and he landed on the haircare drive while searching for ways to give back to his community.

“I came up with this idea for a haircare drive for the winter where we collected haircare skincare and personal hygiene products to donate to shelters in Chicago, kind of in line with the idea of Love & Nappyness,” Muse told Vocalo in a September interview.

The drive accepts donations at six locations, each with a drop-off box designed by local artists Kalief Dinkins, Toaster, Brionna Sorrét, Ewrks, Fantasía Ariel and Myron Laban.

Locations include:

The Silver Room (1506 E 53rd St.)

Christian Fields Style Bar (6550 S Cottage Grove Ave.)

Semillas Plant Studio (1848 S Blue Island Ave.)

Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery (515 N Halsted St.)

Groomology Barber & Beauty Barbershop (18236 Kedzie Ave.)

FOURTUNEHOUSE Art Center (4410 S Cottage Grove Ave.)

Tickets are still available for the Long Hair Don’t Care show on Thalia Hall’s website. A portion of all ticket sales will support beneficiaries of the haircare drive. Find more information on how to donate to the drive before Dec. 12 on the Love & Nappyness Instagram page.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

