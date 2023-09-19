Poised To Break Through: September 2023

Pictured above: Doso. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Update your playlist with these new artists on the rise to make an impact.

Our September “Poised To Break Through” picks feature up-and-coming Chicago artists El Sebas, Disco Nap and Sophia Galaté, plus more. Save the playlist to your Spotify music library to discover the best of the city’s talent and beyond!

To submit music to be featured on the next “Poised To Break Through” playlist, use this form — which can also be found on our homepage under “Submit Music.”

Written by Blake Hall

