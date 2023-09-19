Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Poised To Break Through: September 2023

Written by on September 19, 2023

Pictured above: Doso. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Update your playlist with these new artists on the rise to make an impact.

Our September “Poised To Break Through” picks feature up-and-coming Chicago artists El Sebas, Disco Nap and Sophia Galaté, plus more. Save the playlist to your Spotify music library to discover the best of the city’s talent and beyond!

To submit music to be featured on the next “Poised To Break Through” playlist, use this form — which can also be found on our homepage under “Submit Music.”

Written by Blake Hall

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

Poised to Break Through: December 2020 Bekoe’s Top Five “Poised To Break Through” Tracks: November 2021 Poised To Break Through: March 2022 Poised to Break Through: October 2022 Poised to Break Through: February 2023 Poised To Break Through: November 2021
Tagged as
Author

Blake Hall

Author's archive
You may also like

For Rapper Ano Bank$, Authenticity Is Number One

September 18, 2023

The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Dumb Money’

September 15, 2023

Yussef Dayes’s Black Classical Music Shows “The Relation Between All These Different Stars”

September 15, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

For Rapper Ano Bank$, Authenticity Is Number One

Thumbnail