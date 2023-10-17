Poised To Break Through: October 2023
Written by Vocalo Radio on October 17, 2023
Pictured above: Turestrl, photo courtesy of the artist.
Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” the playlist highlights underground artists you need to know.
Discover up-and-coming Chicago artists like Keonté, KNOT THEM, Biológica, Sojiii and more on our October “Poised To Break Through” playlist. Save the Spotify playlist to your library and get to know the sounds of the next big names from Chicago and beyond!
To submit music to be featured on the next “Poised To Break Through” playlist, use this form — which can also be found on our homepage under “Submit Music.”
Written by Abigail Harrison
