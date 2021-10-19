Pictured above: Ezy, courtesy of the artist.

Open up your Spotify app, put on your headphones and get ready for 13 fresh tracks you need to hear this month.

Poised To Break Through is your place to find up-and-coming artists with serious potential. Featuring artists from Chicago and around the world, this playlist has something for everyone.

Two featured songs are unavailable on Spotify and will be added to the playlist on their release dates: “LowDown Nights” by LowDown Brass Band on Nov. 4, 2021, and “NoNo” by Jssan on Nov. 11, 2021.

Make sure to add Poised To Break Through to your Spotify library to stay up-to-date with our monthly refreshes.

More from Vocalo: